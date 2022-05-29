 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on May 29, 2022: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Florida≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves and Marlins square off in series rubber match

Miami Marlins (19-25, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-25, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Elieser Hernandez (2-4, 5.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.27 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -220, Marlins +182; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 22-25 record overall and a 13-14 record in home games. The Braves have gone 15-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami is 19-25 overall and 9-13 on the road. The Marlins have the fourth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.42.

The teams meet Sunday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has six home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .242 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-39 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm has seven doubles, four triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Garrett Cooper is 12-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by two runs

Marlins: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Brian Anderson: day-to-day (lower back), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (back), Jazz Chisholm: day-to-day (hamstring), Jesus Luzardo: 15-Day IL (forearm), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)

