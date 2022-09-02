How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, Miami, and nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the 2022 season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Marlins visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Miami Marlins (55-75, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (81-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (12-6, 2.13 ERA, .98 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (6-5, 4.10 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 168 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -174, Marlins +148; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Atlanta has an 81-51 record overall and a 44-25 record at home. The Braves are 54-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Miami has a 29-37 record on the road and a 55-75 record overall. The Marlins have a 32-20 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the 14th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves hold a 9-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 33 home runs while slugging .563. Michael Harris II is 13-for-34 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Marlins. Joey Wendle is 7-for-35 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .258 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .187 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (wrist), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)