MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 3, 2022: Viewing Options

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Marlins aim to break slide in matchup with the Braves

Miami Marlins (55-76, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (82-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (4-2, 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.90 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -196, Marlins +163; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins come into the matchup against the Atlanta Braves as losers of five in a row.

Atlanta has an 82-51 record overall and a 45-25 record at home. The Braves have gone 64-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Miami has a 55-76 record overall and a 29-38 record in road games. The Marlins have a 23-55 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the 15th meeting between these teams this season. The Braves are ahead 10-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 29 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs for the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-30 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Miguel Rojas has 15 doubles, two triples and six home runs while hitting .228 for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 5-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .185 batting average, 3.82 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)