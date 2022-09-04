How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live Online on September 4, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Sunday, September 4, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Marlins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Braves

Miami Marlins (55-77, fourth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (83-51, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (8-8, 3.64 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (12-5, 2.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 143 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -266, Marlins +218; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins are looking to end their six-game slide with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 46-25 record in home games and an 83-51 record overall. Braves pitchers have a collective 3.46 ERA, which ranks fifth in the majors.

Miami has a 29-39 record in road games and a 55-77 record overall. The Marlins are 31-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Braves are up 11-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 73 extra base hits (36 doubles, two triples and 35 home runs). Travis d’Arnaud is 9-for-27 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Garrett Cooper has 24 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Marlins. Brian Anderson is 5-for-36 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .276 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

Marlins: 2-8, .180 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jon Berti: day-to-day (hip), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (oblique), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jordan Holloway: 60-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Castano: 7-Day IL (concussion), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jazz Chisholm: 60-Day IL (back), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Paul Campbell: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm)