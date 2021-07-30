How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 30, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 30, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (6-4, 2.03 ERA, .89 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-1, 1.32 ERA, .73 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves +118, Brewers -132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Braves are 26-25 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .427 this season. Huascar Ynoa leads the team with a mark of .765.

The Brewers are 32-18 in road games. Milwaukee has a collective .227 this season, led by Omar Narvaez with an average of .291.

The Brewers won the last meeting 10-9. Freddy Peralta recorded his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Milwaukee. Ynoa took his second loss for Atlanta.

Live TV Streaming Option