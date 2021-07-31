 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Online Without Cable on July 31, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-5, 2.21 ERA, .84 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves +133, Brewers -152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 26-26 on their home turf. Atlanta’s lineup has 146 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Brewers are 33-18 in road games. Milwaukee has slugged .391 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .485.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-5. Brad Boxberger earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for Milwaukee. Touki Toussaint took his second loss for Atlanta.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Wisconsin≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

