MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Options

On Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brett Anderson (3-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (10-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 135 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -141, Brewers +123; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

The Braves are 27-26 on their home turf. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .316 this season, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Brewers are 33-19 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 127 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads them with 23, averaging one every 16.4 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-1. Jesse Chavez recorded his second victory and Dansby Swanson went 3-for-4 with two home runs and seven RBI for Atlanta. Brandon Woodruff took his sixth loss for Milwaukee.

Live TV Streaming Option