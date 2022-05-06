How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Brewers to begin 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (17-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-15, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (0-0); Braves: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 12-15 overall and 6-7 in home games. The Braves have the fourth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .392.

Milwaukee has a 17-8 record overall and a 10-4 record at home. Brewers pitchers have a collective 3.18 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has seven home runs, 11 walks and 14 RBI while hitting .270 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 10-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Willy Adames has five doubles and eight home runs for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 12-for-33 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .216 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)