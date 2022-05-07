How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Live Online on May 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Brewers look to prolong win streak, take on the Braves

Milwaukee Brewers (18-8, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-16, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-1, 1.93 ERA, .74 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (3-2, 3.00 ERA, .87 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -111, Braves -108; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to build upon a four-game win streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 12-16 record overall and a 6-8 record at home. The Braves are second in the NL with 33 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Milwaukee has an 18-8 record overall and a 10-4 record in home games. The Brewers have gone 9-0 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 11 doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI for the Braves. Austin Riley is 9-for-38 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has six doubles, four home runs and 17 RBI for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 13-for-40 with three doubles and seven home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .208 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Brewers: 8-2, .290 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 44 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)