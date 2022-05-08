MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Milwaukee Brewers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves take on the Brewers with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (18-9, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-16, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (0-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-3, 6.85 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Brewers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Atlanta Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Atlanta has a 7-8 record in home games and a 13-16 record overall. The Braves have an 8-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Milwaukee has gone 10-4 at home and 18-9 overall. The Brewers have gone 5-3 in games decided by one run.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 9-for-32 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Willy Adames has six doubles, eight home runs and 22 RBI for the Brewers. Rowdy Tellez is 14-for-38 with five doubles, four home runs and 15 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .212 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 8-2, .295 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 45 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Andrew McCutchen: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jake Cousins: 10-Day IL (elbow), Justin Topa: 10-Day IL (elbow)