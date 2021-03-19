How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins Spring Training Game on March 19, 2021 Live Online
On Friday, March 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports North and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Braves vs. Minnesota Twins
- When: Friday, March 19, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports North and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Fox Sports South (soon to be Bally Sports South), while in Minnesota, the game is streaming on Fox Sports North (soon to be Bally Sports North). Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South or Fox Sports North – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-