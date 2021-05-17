How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 17, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

On Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

When: Monday, May 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Mets: Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.20 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-1, 6.55 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 24 strikeouts).

The Braves are 10-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 59 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Mets are 9-5 against teams from the NL East. The New York pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.30, Marcus Stroman leads the staff with a mark of 2.72.