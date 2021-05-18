How to Watch Mets vs. Braves Live Online on May 18, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

When: Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Pete Alonso and the Mets will take on the Braves Tuesday. Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

The Braves are 10-10 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 60 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12 homers.

The Mets are 10-5 against the rest of their division. New York’s team on-base percentage of .317 is fourth in the National League. Pete Alonso leads the team with an OBP of .345.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-1. Sean Reid-Foley earned his first victory and Tomas Nido went 3-for-4 with a double for New York. Max Fried registered his second loss for Atlanta.