How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Stream Online on May 19, 2021: TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

When: Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT

TV: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Atlanta enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Mets: David Peterson (1-3, 4.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (2-2, 6.46 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 44 strikeouts).

The Braves are 10-11 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 62 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with 12 while slugging .480 with 15 extra-base hits.

The Mets have gone 11-5 against division opponents. The New York pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.23. Taijuan Walker leads the team with a 2.05 earned run average.

The Mets won the last meeting 4-3. Jeurys Familia notched his second victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for New York. Will Smith took his fourth loss for Atlanta.