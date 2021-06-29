 Skip to Content
MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 4 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (7-3, 4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 93 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -161, Mets +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will play on Tuesday.

The Braves are 17-20 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 109 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 21, averaging one every 12.3 at-bats.

The Mets are 18-16 in division games. New York’s lineup has 72 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads the club with 12 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-3. Corey Oswalt earned his first victory and Francisco Lindor went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for New York. Kyle Wright registered his first loss for Atlanta.

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 31 Top Cable Channels

