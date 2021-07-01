MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online Without Cable on July 1, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .69 ERA, .53 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.42 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves +146, Mets -168; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and New York will face off on Thursday.

The Braves are 18-21 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 114 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with 22, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Mets are 19-17 against teams from the NL East. The New York pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.35, Taijuan Walker paces the staff with a mark of 2.38.

The Braves won the last meeting 20-2. Max Fried earned his fifth victory and Ozzie Albies went 5-for-6 with two home runs and seven RBI for Atlanta. David Peterson registered his sixth loss for New York.