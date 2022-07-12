How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Mets play the Braves leading series 1-0

New York Mets (54-33, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (52-36, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (4-2, 2.88 ERA, .98 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -165, Mets +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta has a 30-19 record in home games and a 52-36 record overall. The Braves have hit 134 total home runs to lead the NL.

New York has a 54-33 record overall and a 26-18 record in road games. The Mets have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.76.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Mets are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .296 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 18-for-41 with five doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 37 extra base hits (14 doubles and 23 home runs). Brandon Nimmo is 10-for-42 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .266 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Mets: 6-4, .248 batting average, 2.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)