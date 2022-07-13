MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online on July 13, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves and Mets meet with series tied 1-1

New York Mets (54-34, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (53-36, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.84 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Mets +131; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta is 53-36 overall and 31-19 in home games. The Braves are 42-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

New York has a 26-19 record in road games and a 54-34 record overall. The Mets are 41-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 50 RBI while hitting .294 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 17-for-41 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 14 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .269 for the Mets. Brandon Nimmo is 9-for-40 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .262 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Mets: 6-4, .239 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Starling Marte: day-to-day (groin), James McCann: 10-Day IL (oblique), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor May: 60-Day IL (tricep), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)