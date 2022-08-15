How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Monday, August 15, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South).

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Mets visit the Braves to begin 4-game series

New York Mets (75-40, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (70-46, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (13-4, 3.76 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 123 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (6-4, 3.11 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Mets +125; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets on Monday to open a four-game series.

Atlanta has a 37-22 record at home and a 70-46 record overall. The Braves have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .251.

New York is 75-40 overall and 35-21 in road games. The Mets have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .259.

Monday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The Mets hold an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 66 extra base hits (34 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs). Michael Harris II is 12-for-36 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 22 doubles and 29 home runs for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-36 with a double, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .274 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Mets: 8-2, .279 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (knee), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (covid), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: day-to-day (leg), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Mets: Luis Guillorme: day-to-day (groin), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)