How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South).

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: McNeil leads Mets against the Braves following 4-hit game

New York Mets (75-41, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (71-46, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -150, Mets +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Atlanta Braves after Jeff McNeil had four hits on Monday in a 13-1 loss to the Braves.

Atlanta has a 71-46 record overall and a 38-22 record at home. The Braves are 16-10 in games decided by one run.

New York has a 35-22 record in road games and a 75-41 record overall. The Mets have gone 55-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 14th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 11-for-42 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has 22 doubles, five triples and 10 home runs for the Mets. McNeil is 13-for-29 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 8-2, .267 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Mets: Carlos Carrasco: day-to-day (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)