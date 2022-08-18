How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online on August 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, August 18, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, DIRECTV STREAM is the only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves play the Mets leading series 2-1

New York Mets (76-42, first in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (72-47, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0); Braves: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets, leading the series 2-1.

Atlanta is 72-47 overall and 39-23 in home games. The Braves have hit 183 total home runs to lead the NL.

New York has a 36-23 record on the road and a 76-42 record overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.55 ERA, which ranks fifth in MLB play.

The teams square off Thursday for the 16th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 30 home runs while slugging .566. Matt Olson is 10-for-42 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 17 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 83 RBI while hitting .271 for the Mets. Jeff McNeil is 14-for-32 with six doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Mets: 7-3, .254 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (illness), Max Fried: 7-Day IL (head), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)

Mets: Eduardo Escobar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Taijuan Walker: day-to-day (back), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (side), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (groin), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (illness), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)