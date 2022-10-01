 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on SportsNet NY, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch New York Mets games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: SportsNet NY, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: SportsNet NY + 32 Top Cable Channels

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets.

Atlanta is 98-59 overall and 53-26 in home games. The Braves are 68-9 in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York is 98-59 overall and 47-32 in road games. The Mets have hit 162 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Saturday is the 18th time these teams square off this season. The Mets have a 9-8 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 38 home runs while slugging .534. Michael Harris II is 12-for-40 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jeff McNeil ranks 10th on the Mets with a .322 batting average, and has 38 doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 39 walks and 60 RBI. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-43 with a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .243 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mets: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (neck), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

