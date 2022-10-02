MLB TV Guide: How to Watch New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on October 2, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Mets. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Atlanta, New York, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves look for 100th win this season, host the Mets

New York Mets (98-60, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (99-59, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.29 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 200 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Mets +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will aim for their 100th victory this season when they host the New York Mets.

Atlanta is 99-59 overall and 54-26 at home. The Braves have gone 41-24 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York is 47-33 on the road and 98-60 overall. Mets pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the 19th time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 9-9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 38 home runs, 55 walks and 93 RBI while hitting .278 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 11-for-42 with a double, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 40 home runs, 64 walks and 131 RBI while hitting .268 for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 15-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .254 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Mets: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Braves: Max Fried: day-to-day (illness), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Mets: Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (neck), Tommy Hunter: 15-Day IL (back), Mychal Givens: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Bryce Montes de Oca: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (hand), Brett Baty: 10-Day IL (thumb), Sean Reid-Foley: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)