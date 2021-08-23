 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 23, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, August 23, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the New York Yankees. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.77 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-2, 2.70 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -145, Yankees +125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Aaron Judge and the Yankees will take on the Braves Monday.

The Braves are 31-29 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 181 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 27, averaging one every 14.4 at-bats.

The Yankees are 33-27 in road games. New York is hitting a collective .238 this season, led by Aaron Judge with an average of .278.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-1. Ian Anderson notched his first victory and Austin Riley went 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Corey Kluber registered his second loss for New York.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
YES Network≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

