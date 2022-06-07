How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Oakland Athletics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Acuna leads Braves against the Athletics following 4-hit game

Oakland Athletics (20-36, fifth in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (28-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Cole Irvin (2-2, 2.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (5-3, 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -240, Athletics +196; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Oakland Athletics after Ronald Acuna Jr. had four hits against the Rockies on Sunday.

Atlanta is 28-27 overall and 14-14 in home games. The Braves have a 20-4 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Oakland is 20-36 overall and 13-12 in road games. The Athletics have gone 10-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 13 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs while hitting .260 for the Braves. Travis d’Arnaud is 7-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Seth Brown has 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 RBI while hitting .204 for the Athletics. Ramon Laureano is 14-for-41 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .278 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Athletics: 1-9, .199 batting average, 5.60 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Daulton Jefferies: 60-Day IL (arm), Skye Bolt: 60-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Piscotty: 10-Day IL (calf), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow)