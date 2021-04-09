 Skip to Content
The Streamable
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on April 9, 2021 Live Stream: TV Options, Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, formerly Fox Sports South, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV.  Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

  • Click “” to activate the promotion
  • Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card
  • You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account
  • After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable
Get $75 Back

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s overflow channel, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Phillies swept the Braves in the first few games of the season. Now heading to Atlanta, they will try to return the favor. Zack Wheeler hits the mound for the Phillies after a stunning 1 hit performance in his last go-around, with Charlie Morton pitching for the Braves.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia+----
Bally Sports South≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports South≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 26 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia+ + 31 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.