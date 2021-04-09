How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on April 9, 2021 Live Stream: TV Options, Streaming

On Friday, April 9, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, formerly Fox Sports South, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s overflow channel, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Phillies swept the Braves in the first few games of the season. Now heading to Atlanta, they will try to return the favor. Zack Wheeler hits the mound for the Phillies after a stunning 1 hit performance in his last go-around, with Charlie Morton pitching for the Braves.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.