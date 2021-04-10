MLB TV: How to Watch Braves vs. Phillies on April 10, 2021 Live Online: Streaming Options/TV

On Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Braves won their first game against the Phillies this season after getting swept earlier in the season. Zach Eflin of the Phillies, faces Ian Anderson of the Braves.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, formerly Fox Sports South, which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Fox Sports South – this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s overflow channel, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. The channel is also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

The Braves went 24-16 in division play in 2020. Atlanta hit 103 total home runs with 3.9 extra base hits per game last year. The Phillies went 21-19 in division games in 2020. Philadelphia averaged 8.3 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game last season.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.