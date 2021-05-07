How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite
On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Cozi TV, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
- When: Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT
- TV: Cozi TV, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on Cozi TV. Both are available with a .
Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler pitched nine innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Milwaukee.
Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (2-1, 5.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)
The Braves are 8-8 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .415, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .685 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.
The Phillies are 7-8 in division games. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the lineup with an OBP of .434.
The Phillies won the last meeting 7-6. Jose Alvarado notched his second victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Will Smith registered his second loss for Atlanta.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Cozi TV
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•
|Bally Sports South
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports South
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-