How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 7, 2021: No Cable/Satellite

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, May 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on Cozi TV, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Philadelphia the game is streaming on Cozi TV.

Philadelphia heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Zack Wheeler. Wheeler pitched nine innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with eight strikeouts against Milwaukee.

Phillies: Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (2-1, 5.08 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

The Braves are 8-8 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .415, good for second in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .685 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Phillies are 7-8 in division games. Philadelphia’s team on-base percentage of .293 is last in the National League. Bryce Harper leads the lineup with an OBP of .434.

The Phillies won the last meeting 7-6. Jose Alvarado notched his second victory and Didi Gregorius went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Will Smith registered his second loss for Atlanta.

