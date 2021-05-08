How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Stream on May 8, 2021: TV Channels/Stream Links

On Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on WCAU (NBC in Philadelphia), Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on [Bally Sports Southest] (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is only available with a subscription to AT&T TV .

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Atlanta and Philadelphia will square off on Saturday. Phillies: Vince Velasquez (1-0, 4.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) and Braves: Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.27 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Braves are 8-9 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta has hit 45 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 10 homers.

The Phillies are 8-8 against NL East Division teams. Philadelphia is slugging .382 as a unit. Bryce Harper leads the team with a slugging percentage of .598.

The Phillies won the last meeting 12-2. Zach Eflin earned his second victory and Odubel Herrera went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Philadelphia. Charlie Morton registered his second loss for Atlanta.