MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Phillies vs. Braves Live Online on May 9, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta the game is streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on ESPN, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

The Philadelphia Phillies travel to take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday. Phillies: Aaron Nola (3-1, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) will head to the mound for Philly, while Braves: Huascar Ynoa (3-1, 2.36 ERA, .90 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) will pitch for Atlanta.

The Braves are 9-9 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .412, good for third in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .652 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Phillies are 8-9 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has hit 38 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads them with eight, averaging one every 16.1 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-7. Jacob Webb notched his first victory and Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Enyel De Los Santos took his first loss for Philadelphia.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

