How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, May 23, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves take on the Phillies in first of 4-game series

Philadelphia Phillies (19-22, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-22, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (2-3, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Braves: Tucker Davidson (1-0, 5.87 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -126, Braves +106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies to begin a four-game series.

Atlanta has gone 10-11 at home and 19-22 overall. The Braves have hit 52 total home runs to rank second in the NL.

Philadelphia has gone 11-13 at home and 19-22 overall. The Phillies have hit 48 total home runs to rank seventh in MLB play.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has eight doubles and six home runs while hitting .239 for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 11-for-41 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 14 doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Phillies. Rhys Hoskins is 10-for-41 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)