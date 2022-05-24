How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 24, 2022: TV Options/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Braves into game 2

Philadelphia Phillies (20-22, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (19-23, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -159, Phillies +137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Atlanta Braves leading the series 1-0.

Atlanta is 19-23 overall and 10-12 in home games. The Braves have hit 52 total home runs to rank fifth in MLB play.

Philadelphia is 20-22 overall and 11-13 in home games. The Phillies have gone 3-7 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna ranks fourth on the Braves with 13 extra base hits (five doubles and eight home runs). William Contreras is 6-for-21 with a double, three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has nine home runs, 11 walks and 27 RBI while hitting .292 for the Phillies. Alec Bohm is 11-for-43 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .226 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Phillies: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)