MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast).

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won't be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies (20-23, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (20-23, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (3-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Phillies +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Atlanta is 20-23 overall and 11-12 in home games. The Braves have hit 53 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 20-23 record overall and a 9-10 record in road games. The Phillies have hit 49 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has eight doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 15 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 10-for-39 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.34 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)