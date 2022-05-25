 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on May 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies (20-23, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (20-23, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (3-3, 4.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -147, Phillies +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Atlanta is 20-23 overall and 11-12 in home games. The Braves have hit 53 total home runs to rank third in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 20-23 record overall and a 9-10 record in road games. The Phillies have hit 49 total home runs to rank fourth in the NL.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has eight doubles and six home runs for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna is 13-for-40 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Bryce Harper has 15 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs for the Phillies. Jean Segura is 10-for-39 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored by three runs

Phillies: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.34 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.