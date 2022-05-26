How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Swanson leads Braves against the Phillies after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (20-24, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (21-23, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-4, 3.96 ERA, .99 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (4-2, 2.49 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -120, Phillies -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies after Dansby Swanson’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Atlanta has a 21-23 record overall and a 12-12 record in home games. The Braves are 14-3 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia has a 9-11 record on the road and a 20-24 record overall. The Phillies have a 3-8 record in games decided by one run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with nine home runs while slugging .458. Swanson is 15-for-39 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 9-for-23 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.36 ERA, even run differential

Phillies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (right quad), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)