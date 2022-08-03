MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on August 3, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Phillies on 4-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (55-48, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (63-41, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.77 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (5-5, 4.34 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -136, Phillies +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies trying to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Atlanta is 37-21 in home games and 63-41 overall. The Braves have a 36-10 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Philadelphia is 55-48 overall and 29-23 in road games. The Phillies are 42-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 29 home runs while slugging .600. Dansby Swanson is 14-for-39 with a double and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 33 home runs while slugging .499. J.T. Realmuto is 10-for-29 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .270 batting average, 4.11 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Mike Ford: 10-Day IL (neck), Adam Duvall: 10-Day IL (wrist), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)