How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Phillies play the Braves after Marsh's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (80-63, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Phillies +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 47-25 record at home and an 88-55 record overall. The Braves are 69-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 80-63 overall and 36-32 in road games. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .287 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Marsh is 10-for-25 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)