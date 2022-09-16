 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Online on September 16, 2022: Streaming Options

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, September 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Philadelphia----
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Philadelphia + 32 Top Cable Channels

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Phillies play the Braves after Marsh's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (80-63, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (88-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (9-5, 3.62 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (13-6, 2.50 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 155 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -184, Phillies +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Atlanta Braves after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Marlins on Thursday.

Atlanta has a 47-25 record at home and an 88-55 record overall. The Braves are 69-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Philadelphia is 80-63 overall and 36-32 in road games. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

Friday’s game is the 13th time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 36 doubles, two triples and 36 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 15-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has a .287 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 22 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs. Marsh is 10-for-25 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: day-to-day (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.