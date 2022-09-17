How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 17, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on WCAU, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on WCAU. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Philadelphia Phillies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Phillies on 6-game home win streak

Philadelphia Phillies (80-64, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (89-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-11, 3.31 ERA, .97 WHIP, 202 strikeouts); Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 4.15 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Braves -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they face the Philadelphia Phillies.

Atlanta is 89-55 overall and 48-25 at home. The Braves have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .253.

Philadelphia has a 36-33 record on the road and an 80-64 record overall. The Phillies have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .254.

The teams match up Saturday for the 14th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 7-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 41 doubles, 28 home runs and 91 RBI while hitting .237 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 14-for-39 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 39 home runs while slugging .486. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-32 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Phillies: Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Rhys Hoskins: day-to-day (hand), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nicholas Castellanos: 10-Day IL (oblique), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Zack Wheeler: 15-Day IL (forearm), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)