MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Pirates vs. Braves Live Stream Online on May 20, 2021: TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Pittsburgh enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.36 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 26 strikeouts).

The Braves are 10-13 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 63 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 13 homers.

The Pirates are 9-14 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .343, last in the league. Adam Frazier leads the club with a .458 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits.

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 30 Top Cable Channels

The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

