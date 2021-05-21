How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Bryan Reynolds and the Pirates will take on the Braves Friday. Pirates: Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (3-1, 3.20 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 47 strikeouts).

The Braves are 10-14 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 65 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 13 homers.

The Pirates are 10-14 on the road. Pittsburgh has hit 29 home runs this season, the lowest total in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads them with four while slugging .473.

The Pirates won the last meeting 6-4. Richard Rodriguez earned his third victory and Jacob Stallings went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for Pittsburgh. Jacob Webb registered his second loss for Atlanta.