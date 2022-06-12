How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on fuboTV to watch Pittsburgh Pirates games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Pittsburgh Pirates. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Pirates look to break 5-game skid, play the Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates (24-33, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (33-27, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jose Quintana (1-3, 2.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (6-3, 2.39 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -258, Pirates +210; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates aim to stop their five-game losing streak with a victory against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta is 33-27 overall and 19-14 in home games. The Braves have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .426.

Pittsburgh has gone 11-16 in road games and 24-33 overall. The Pirates have a 10-4 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 16 home runs, 20 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .260 for the Braves. Dansby Swanson is 16-for-41 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Ke’Bryan Hayes ranks seventh on the Pirates with a .283 batting average, and has 14 doubles, two home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. Bryan Reynolds is 15-for-41 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 10-0, .288 batting average, 2.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .232 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Collin McHugh: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Josh VanMeter: 10-Day IL (finger), Ben Gamel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Heath Hembree: 15-Day IL (right calf), Kevin Newman: 60-Day IL (groin), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (thumb), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)