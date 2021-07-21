 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Doubleheader Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres as part of a Doubleheader. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Chris Paddack (5-6, 5.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-2, 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves +140, Padres -162; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and San Diego will play on Wednesday.

The Braves are 26-24 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .315, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Padres have gone 22-23 away from home. San Diego has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with 28, averaging one every 10.3 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 2-1. Touki Toussaint earned his first victory and Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Yu Darvish took his fourth loss for San Diego.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels

