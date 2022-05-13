How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres Live Online on May 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

In Atlanta, San Diego, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Padres to begin 3-game series

San Diego Padres (20-12, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-17, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.05 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (4-2, 2.68 ERA, .84 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -154, Padres +133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Diego Padres on Friday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 9-9 record at home and a 15-17 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.10.

San Diego has a 20-12 record overall and a 10-7 record at home. The Padres have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .320.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has four doubles, six home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .224 for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 9-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Manny Machado leads San Diego with seven home runs while slugging .625. Luke Voit is 3-for-7 with two home runs and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .214 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres: 6-4, .218 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)