How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in San Diego the game is streaming on Bally Sports San Diego, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports San Diego. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports San Diego, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres games all year long.

Elsewhere, you can watch the game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports San Diego≥ $89.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports San Diego, Fox Sports San Diego, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Padres face the Braves with 1-0 series lead

San Diego Padres (21-12, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (15-18, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.75 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (2-3, 5.65 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Padres +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 15-18 record overall and a 9-10 record in home games. The Braves have a 13-4 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Diego has gone 10-7 at home and 21-12 overall. The Padres have gone 9-3 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Padres have a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 14 doubles and three home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 9-for-26 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with seven home runs while slugging .605. Eric Hosmer is 14-for-38 with two doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .227 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Padres: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

