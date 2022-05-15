MLB TV Guide: How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres. The game is airing exclusively on Peacock with a a subscription to Peacock Premium.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

When: Sunday, May 15, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT

TV: Peacock

Stream: Watch with Subscription to Peacock

In Atlanta, San Diego, and nationally the game will be streaming on Peacock Premium as part of their new “MLB Sunday Leadoff.” Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. Peacock Premium is available for $4.99 a month with ads, or $9.99 a month without.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres game won’t be available since it is on Peacock Originals.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Peacock. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Peacock.

Live TV Streaming Option

San Diego Padres vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves take on the Padres in series rubber match

San Diego Padres (21-13, second in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-18, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 11:35 a.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-0, 2.08 ERA, .90 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (3-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -116, Padres -103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Atlanta has a 16-18 record overall and a 10-10 record at home. Braves hitters have a collective .402 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

San Diego is 21-13 overall and 10-7 at home. The Padres have a 13-2 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams match up Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with seven home runs while slugging .484. Ozzie Albies is 12-for-42 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has seven doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Padres. Luke Voit is 5-for-16 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .232 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ronald Acuna Jr.: day-to-day (groin), Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)