How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, June 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

