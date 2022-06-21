How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 21, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves look to keep home win streak going, host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (37-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-29, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0); Braves: Spencer Strider (3-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -161, Giants +138; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on an eight-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta is 39-29 overall and 21-14 at home. The Braves have a 19-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco has a 37-29 record overall and an 18-15 record in road games. The Giants rank fifth in the NL with 78 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

The teams square off Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has 18 home runs, 20 walks and 41 RBI while hitting .252 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 16-for-37 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has eight home runs, 21 walks and 35 RBI while hitting .236 for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 10-for-35 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .264 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Giants: 7-3, .212 batting average, 1.84 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)