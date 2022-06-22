MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants Live Online on June 22, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also stream it on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch San Francisco Giants games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Atlanta has gone 21-15 at home and 39-30 overall. The Braves are 33-10 in games when they record eight or more hits.

San Francisco has a 19-15 record in road games and a 38-29 record overall. The Giants rank fifth in the NL with 80 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley ranks second on the Braves with 33 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and 18 home runs). Adam Duvall is 7-for-34 with a double, four home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 37 RBI for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 8-for-36 with two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Giants: 7-3, .223 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (left knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)