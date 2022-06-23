How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 23, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the San Francisco Giants. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves play the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-30, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Giants +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants.

Atlanta is 40-30 overall and 22-15 in home games. The Braves are 27-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has a 19-16 record on the road and a 38-30 record overall. Giants hitters have a collective .322 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 10 home runs, 41 walks and 39 RBI while hitting .251 for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 14-for-36 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has eight home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI while hitting .238 for the Giants. Luis Gonzalez is 9-for-34 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .262 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Giants: 6-4, .222 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Luis Gonzalez: day-to-day (back), Brandon Crawford: day-to-day (knee), Sam Delaplane: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Alvarez: 15-Day IL (back), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Jakob Junis: 15-Day IL (groin), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)