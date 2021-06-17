MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Without Cable on June 17, 2021: Streaming

On Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: John Gant (4-4, 3.36 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (5-3, 5.18 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -184, Cardinals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals will take on the Braves Thursday.

The Braves are 17-19 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit 95 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.6 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 16-18 in road games. St. Louis has slugged .383 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with a .614 slugging percentage, including 26 extra-base hits and 15 home runs.

Live TV Streaming Option