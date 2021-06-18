MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-7, 5.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (3-4, 4.80 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -182, Cardinals +158; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Charlie Morton. Morton pitched 7 2/3 innings, surrendering zero runs on three hits with seven strikeouts against St. Louis.

The Braves are 18-19 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .313 is fourth in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .396.

The Cardinals are 16-19 on the road. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the team with an OBP of .344.

The Braves won the last meeting 4-0. Charlie Morton notched his sixth victory and Guillermo Heredia went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. John Gant registered his fifth loss for St. Louis.

